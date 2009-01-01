Use your gamepad or joystick like a mouse and keyboard on Mac OS
X.
- Enjoyable-1.2.zip (311KB)
- git clone http://git.yukkurigames.com/enjoyable.git
Requirements
- Mac OS X 10.7+
- One or more HID-compatible (e.g. USB or Bluetooth) input devices
Mappings
I play games with a Playstation 3 controller, so these will be useless if you have a different controller. These are the mappings I use for games I like. To use them, just save them and double-click on them in Finder, or use ⌘O in Enjoyable to import them.
- 6180 the moon
- Anodyne
- BasketBelle
- Canabalt
- Forget-Me-Not
- KRUNCH
- Probability 0
- Red Rogue
- Bit.Trip Presents Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Super Hexagon
License
Enjoyable is free software written by Joe Wreschnig and is based on the Enjoy codebase written by Yifeng Huang and Sam McCall.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.